Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.52. Coffee shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 34,945 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.37% of Coffee worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.