Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.52. Coffee shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 34,945 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
