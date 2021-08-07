Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,438,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.27 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $279.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.