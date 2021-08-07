Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,750. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

