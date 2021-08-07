Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:CNS opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.