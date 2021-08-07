Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,054. The stock has a market cap of $986.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.