Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.13. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 2,305 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.72. The company has a market cap of C$115.21 million and a PE ratio of 35.31.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.