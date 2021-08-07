Collective (CO2) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $311,299.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002980 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $338,472.02 and approximately $311,299.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00862606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00041042 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,411 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars.

