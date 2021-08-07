CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report $3.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGN stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 million and a PE ratio of 72.40. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

