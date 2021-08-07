Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) versus CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Credit Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 12.42 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.24 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 6.32 -$306.07 million $0.52 10.10

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -359.28% -257.79% -40.57%

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

