Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.97. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

