Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Lowered to $4.80 at Societe Generale

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price cut by analysts at Societe Generale from $5.00 to $4.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Citigroup downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Commerzbank stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

