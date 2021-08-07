CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CommScope were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

