Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

