Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

