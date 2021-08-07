Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.82

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 139369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,304 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 249,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

