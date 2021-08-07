Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.82

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 139369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,304 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 249,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
