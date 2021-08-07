Comparing Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.33 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.95 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatronics.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -7.39% -27.21% -8.50% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dynatronics presently has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 33.06%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Treace Medical Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

