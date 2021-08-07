Comparing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energous and AG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 467.37 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.28 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AG&E has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -7,172.61% -93.54% -84.01% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energous and AG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.64%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than AG&E.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

