Comparing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -22.21% -36.06% -8.78% WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -52.14%

99.1% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and WM Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $366.62 million 11.62 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -53.73 WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Volatility and Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LivePerson and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 9 0 2.82 WM Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $73.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than WM Technology.

Summary

LivePerson beats WM Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

