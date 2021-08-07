Comparing USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 11.09% 33.65% 23.22% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and PacificHealth Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.76 $124.66 million $5.86 16.50 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for USANA Health Sciences and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.33%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

