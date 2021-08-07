CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.60 ($94.82).

COP stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €74.30 ($87.41). 88,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.03. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

