CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 190.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $20.99 on Friday. CompX International has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

