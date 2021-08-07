Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) versus Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Financial Review

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Concrete Pumping and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.09%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Alberton Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $304.30 million 1.65 -$61.25 million ($0.09) -98.67 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping -7.38% 0.53% 0.18% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Alberton Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

