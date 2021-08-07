Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ROAD traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

