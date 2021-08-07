CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,948 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.