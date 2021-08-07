CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 134,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,217. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

