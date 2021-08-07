CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Shares of COR stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,353. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

