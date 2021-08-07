Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Director George L. Ball Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNR opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 1,448,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

