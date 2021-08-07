Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 13859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

