Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 13859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.
The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.