Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Buyback $1.50 billion in Outstanding Shares

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.