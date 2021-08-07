Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.63. 1,789,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.60. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

