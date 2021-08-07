Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

