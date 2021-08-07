Cowen Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $158.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

