Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

