Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. 9,084,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

