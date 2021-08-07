Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

