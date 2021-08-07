Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $880,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock worth $339,083,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,513,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

