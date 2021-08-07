Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.82 on Friday, reaching $590.68. The stock had a trading volume of 709,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

