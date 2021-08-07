Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 550,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.47. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

