Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.58. 1,542,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

