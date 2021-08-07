CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRAI stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 58,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,690. CRA International has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $679.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth $435,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

