Craig Hallum Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $101.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 14.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

