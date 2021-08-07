Credit Suisse Group Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $307.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $307.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.91. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

