Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.