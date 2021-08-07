Crowns Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.36 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $7.77 or 0.00017784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,433 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

