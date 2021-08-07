Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $480,659.05 and approximately $421.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.