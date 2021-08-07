CRYPTO20 Price Reaches $3.23 on Top Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $129.08 million and $14,147.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00007547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00856607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00096272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042468 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,945,077 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

