Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

