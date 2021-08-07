Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,583 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in VeriSign by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,243. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.84. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

