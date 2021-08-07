Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth $10,151,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.65 million, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

ARKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

