Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gannett by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gannett by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $903.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

